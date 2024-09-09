Pemmasani visits damaged crops

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar directed the officials to complete e-crop booking and promised to do justice to the tenant farmers. He warned that he would not tolerate, if anybody created problems for the farmers.

He along with the MLAs Dhulipalla Narenra Kumar and B Ramanjaneyulu on Sunday visited rain hit crops in Ponnuru and Prathipadu Assembly constituencies of Guntur district.

He interacted with the farmers and enquired about crop damage. Farmers in Ponnuru informed that they have been facing irrigation water problems in some seasons for cultivating the crops. He discussed the works of the Lift Irrigation Scheme which was started and later stopped.

He assured that he will take steps to complete the LIS works. Later, he along with MLA B Ramanjaneuyulu visited rain-hit crops in Prathipadu Assembly constituency.

They distributed bedsheets, sarees, towels and lungi kits to the rain-hit families. Collector S Nagalakshmi and other officials were present.