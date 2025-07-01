Pension Amendment Bill strongly opposed

Visakhapatnam: Opposing the Pension Amendment Bill approved by the Union government in the Budget which was detrimental to all pensioners, Pensioners Associations of Waltair Division staged a dharna here on Monday.

As per the call given by the National Co-Ordination Committee of Pensioners Associations of New Delhi, a human chain was formed by the members of pensioners associations.

The protesters pointed out that the Amendment, adopted as part of the Finance Bill, empowers the Centre to classify its pensioners and create or maintain distinction among pensioners as deemed expedient for implementing recommendations of the Central Pay Commissions. They alleged that the move was anti-pensioner and anti-working class.

The pensioners urged to constitute 8th CPC with immediate effect without further delay and without any parity among pensioners as it is the right of the employee not alms. Later, a memorandum was submitted to Divisional Railway Manager Lalith Bohra seeking solution to their issues.