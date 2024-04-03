Pensioners falling victim to Jagan's evil designs: Bonda Uma

Mangalagiri: Old-age pensioners, physically-challenged and widows are falling victim to the evil designs of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the distribution of pension, regretted the TDP politburo member Bonda Umamaheswara Rao here on Tuesday.

It is really shameful that Jagan is resorting to cheap publicity and misinformation campaign that the Election Commission has come in the way of pension distribution to the doorstep of the beneficiaries and ordered for the temporary halt, Umamaheswara Rao told media persons at the party headquarters here. Jagan is misusing the services of volunteers to lure the voters for his political gains and this is the reason as to why the poll panel ordered that the volunteers’ system should be kept aside till the elections are over, the TDP politburo member remarked.

The poll panel did not say that the pension should not be distributed at the doorstep of the beneficiaries, he said and asked why the services of employees of the village secretariat and other staff members are not being utilised for the purpose.

Jagan has given the posting of SERP CEO to Muralidhar Reddy, who is his co-accused in the Lepakshi scam and this is the reason as to why the CEO is dancing to the tunes of Tadepalle palace, he remarked.