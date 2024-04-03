Live
- Flag March taken out in J&K's Sopore to reassure voters of security
- Calcutta HC upholds order for NIA probe into death of 2 students at Darivit High School
- Indian Navy conducts 'Sagar Kavach' exercise in Lakshadweep Island
- Nine suspects detained in Istanbul nightclub fire
- CERT-In warns users of multiple bugs in Android, Mozilla Firefox
- Man slashes his throat with knife in Karnataka HC premises, rushed to hospital
- Former Spain FA president Luis Rubiales detained amid corruption probe
- Fatima Sana Shaikh looks hot in 'random post': 'Gussa lag rahi hun, par hun nahi'
- Fight is between Cong and BJP, says Thiruvananthapuram MP Tharoor
- 'Going to meet iron man of India': Eshwarappa says ahead of his meeting in Delhi with Amit Shah
Just In
Penukonda Constituency MLA Candidate Savithamma Garu Criticizes Government for Delay in Pension Distribution
During the Jayaho BC program held at Choudeshwari Kalyana Mandapam in Penukonda Constituency, MLA candidate Savithamma Garu spoke out against the government's delay in distributing pensions to the beneficiaries.
During the Jayaho BC program held at Choudeshwari Kalyana Mandapam in Penukonda Constituency, MLA candidate Savithamma Garu spoke out against the government's delay in distributing pensions to the beneficiaries. She pointed out that despite promises made by the ruling party, many pensioners are still waiting for their monthly pensions to be deposited in their accounts.
Savithamma Garu criticized the government for shifting blame onto the opposition party and making excuses about the delay in pension distribution. She highlighted the struggles faced by panchayat secretaries who are unable to distribute pension amounts due to the delay in fund deposits by the state government.
The MLA candidate demanded immediate action from the government to expedite the pension distribution process without further delays and excessive propaganda. She urged for quick resolution of the issue to ensure that pensioners receive their rightful benefits in a timely manner.