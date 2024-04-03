Penukonda Constituency MLA Candidate Savithamma Garu Criticizes Government for Delay in Pension Distribution

During the Jayaho BC program held at Choudeshwari Kalyana Mandapam in Penukonda Constituency, MLA candidate Savithamma Garu spoke out against the government's delay in distributing pensions to the beneficiaries. She pointed out that despite promises made by the ruling party, many pensioners are still waiting for their monthly pensions to be deposited in their accounts.

Savithamma Garu criticized the government for shifting blame onto the opposition party and making excuses about the delay in pension distribution. She highlighted the struggles faced by panchayat secretaries who are unable to distribute pension amounts due to the delay in fund deposits by the state government.

The MLA candidate demanded immediate action from the government to expedite the pension distribution process without further delays and excessive propaganda. She urged for quick resolution of the issue to ensure that pensioners receive their rightful benefits in a timely manner.