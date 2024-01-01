Live
- December 2023 was a mixed bag for major auto companies
- Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman removed from Renegades' squad for BBL clash over NOC issue
- Nairs, Thiyyas genetically closer to population of northwest India, reveals study
- ‘Bigg Boss 17’: Elimination time for Rinku, Neil; Ayesha, Abhishek safe
- Actor Mishal Raheja plans to get hitched in 2024
- 265 fishermen, 384 civilians languish in Indian and Pakistani prisons, await freedom
- MSIL outlets sold liquor worth Rs. 18.85 crore on Dec 31
- BRS leader has lunch with sanitation workers to begin the new year
- Bengal govt fears flash-floods in Sikkim changed Teesta River's trajectory in north Bengal
- Retirement gift: Chief Secy retained as Bengal Govt’s Chief Financial Advisor
Just In
Penukonda MLA celebrates his birthday with cadre
Highlights
Former minister and Penukonda MLA Mala Gundla Shankar Narayana celebrated his birthday today with activists at his residence.
Former minister and Penukonda MLA Mala Gundla Shankar Narayana celebrated his birthday today with activists at his residence.
As it was his birthday as well as English New Year, a large number of YSRCP leaders and officials gathered at his residence today to wish him well. Leaders honored him by giving him garland made of apple nuts.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS