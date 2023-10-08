  • Menu
Penukonda MLA's car attacked with detonator, no casualties reported

Highlights

In a shocking incident, unknown assailants threw bombs at Penukonda MLA Shankar Narayana's car, however the bomb did not explode, averting a potential...

In a shocking incident, unknown assailants threw bombs at Penukonda MLA Shankar Narayana's car, however the bomb did not explode, averting a potential accident. The incident occurred in Gaddam Tanda of Gorantla Mandal while MLA Shankar Narayana was traveling in his car with his staff.

According to the police, an electrical detonator was thrown at MLA Shankar Narayanabans is believed that the bomb did not explode due to a lack of power supply. Gorantla CI Subbarayudu stated that the assailant, identified as Ganesh from Gudipalli village in Somandepalli mandal, carried out the attack under the influence of alcohol. The police are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

MLA Shankar Narayana expressed the need to determine who is behind the bomb attack attempt and called for the police to investigate any possible conspiracy. He stated that he survived the incident by the grace of God and emphasized that if the detonator had exploded, a serious accident could have occurred. MLA Shankar Narayana believes that this attack was motivated by jealousy towards his growing popularity.

X