People are happy under our governance, says minister

Kurnool: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Food Processing, TG Bharath, stated that people across the state are happy with the governance of the current administration. As part of the “Suparipalana Lo Modati Adugu” (First Step in Good Governance) programme, he toured Joharapuram in Kurnool city on Saturday.

He went door-to-door, directly interacting with residents and explaining the welfare and development initiatives undertaken by the government in the past year.

During his visit, he highlighted key welfare measures such as the successful implementation of the “Thalliki Vandhanam” scheme, under which financial assistance is directly credited to mothers’ accounts, and the provision of three free LPG gas cylinders per year to eligible families. He stated that pensions are being disbursed promptly on the 1st of every month and announced that the government will soon roll out the free bus travel scheme for women. Despite the state’s financial constraints, Minister Bharath credited Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership for driving rapid development across the state.

He further added that people are overwhelmingly appreciative of the good governance being delivered and are expressing satisfaction in every household visited. “We are implementing all promised welfare schemes, including the much-awaited ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ for farmers,” he said.