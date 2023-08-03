People are vexed with Jagan, says Naidu

Kadapa: TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said that the downfall of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has begun as people were dissatisfied with him on his own constituency Pulivendula. As part of TDP’s Yudha Bheri programme, the TDP national president addressed a huge public meeting during the road show organised late on Wednesday night in the home town of the Chief Minister.

The TDP chief said everyone in Pulivendula were well aware of the brutal murder of former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy, but the culprits were resorting to various tricks to escape punishment.

He said if Chief Minister is innocent on his part over the incident why he is opposing the CBI probe which he himself had demanded when he was the leader of opposition. “The CM should answer as to why he remained a silent spectator when the real culprit (Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy) is roaming before him,” he said.

While describing Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy as a ‘psycho’, the TDP chief alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy mercilessly threw out his own sister Sharmila without sharing the properties despite her crucial role in strengthening the YSRCP he was in jail in illegal investments case.

He asked the people to extend their cooperation in restoring Amaravati as state capital after TDP returned to power in 2024 elections.

Alleging that the YSRCP government had increased power tariff 8 times in the last four years, Naidu assured that he would minimise the power tariff instead of hiking it.

He said agriculture sector in AP is facing serious crisis due to destructive policies of ruling party.

Recalling that the TDP was responsible for bringing Krishna water to Pulivendula, the former chief minister said that it will be necessary for his party to win in the 2024 elections in order to make agriculture profitable in Rayalaseema region. Pulivendula TDP in-charge Maramreddy Ravindranath Reddy, party politburo member R Srinivasulu Reddy and others were present.