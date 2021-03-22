People blame elections for second Covid wave in Kakinada

Kakinada: The second wave of Covid -19 is causing a lot of panic among people and the cases are increasing day by day in the district. As many as 129 containment areas have been established in the Kakinada Rural and Amalapuram areas in the district.

Most of the people alleged that during elections the Covid -19 norms were not followed and as a result many people become victims of the second wave of the Covid -19. It's also noticed that people are not following the Covid -19 norms such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distance. The officials also have become indifferent and shirked their responsibility in preventing the spread of Covid-19 .



People are commenting that the second wave of Covid -19 may be due to ULB and Panchayat elections where the Covid -19 norms have been flouted which led to the grisly spread of Covid -19 at a fast rate among the people in the district.

The second of Covid -19 is creating panic in the East Godavari district one specific instance is the 25students of Tirumala College of Rajamahendravaram are affected by second wave Covid -19 and they are kept in College quarantine. District Surveillance Officer Dr V. Naga Bhushanam told The Hans India here on Monday, he said that one student was affected by Covid -19 positive on March 16 in Tirumala College.

Later, on testing 10 students were found to have been Covid -19 affected. He said that 500 students have been tested and 23 students are found to be Covid -19 positive. The results of the remaining students will be known in a few days. He said that the college has been closed and the students are kept in quarantine. He said that the medical facilities are being provided to all students kept in quarantine. Instructions are given not to allow students to move out from the place where they are quarantined. Dr Naga Bhushanam said that 316 Covid -19 cases have been registered in the district and on Monday 41 cases were reported in the district.

He said that 129 containment zones are earmarked in the district. There are containment zones in Kakinada , Rajamahendravaram and Amalapuram in the district. He said that all should follow very strictly the Covid -19 norms in order to avoid Covid -19.

Students as well as parents are subject to anxiety and becoming panicky owing to the spread of the second wave of Covid -19 in the district. Some parents are complaining that the college managements are not following Covid -19 regulations and hence students are adversely affected by Covid -19 in the second wave. They are questioning the fate of their children going to colleges in the wake of the second wave of Covid -19. They also complained that the management are not responding to any of their complaints. They demand for quick and immediate medical help to their children.

In view of the college students being tested positive their parents became panicky. Some parents expressed fear and stated that they will not send their children till the end of the quarantine period. They also demanded the government to take precautionary measures to prevent further spread of Covid -19. They appealed to the government that urgent precautionary measures should be taken to prevent the spread of Covid -19 in the surrounding areas. They are afraid of the striking of the third wave and hence are making fervent appeal for the stopping of the Covid -19 and keep people hail and healthy.

Annavaram Temple Executive Officer Vendra Trinatha Rao said that as per the instructions of the Endowments Department, the devotees coming to Annavaram temple follow the Covid -19 norms to curb the deadly virus. He said that the devotees above 60 years and below 10 years children should follow the Covid -19 norms for darshan as per the both State and the Central governments' guidelines.

Kakinada Municipal Commissioner Swanpnil Dinakar Pundkar said that people should take precautionary measures to avoid deadly virus in Kakinada. He suggested the people follow the Covid -19 norms to curb the coronavirus. He stated that Covid vaccination would be available to the people very shortly and hence all should get vaccinated to keep themselves safe from deadly virus. He exhorted the people to follow the Covid norms so that the virus does not spread in the second wave.