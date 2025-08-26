People eager to see Jagan as CM again: Parvathareddy

Nellore: YSRCP MLC and party Nellore district working president Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy has said that people are enthusiastic to see YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the Chief Minister again.

After releasing poster on ‘Recalling Chandrababu Manifesto QR code’ at Jakir Hussain Nagar here on Monday, Parvathareddy pointed out that people of the State are regretting now that they did wrong by dethroning YSRCP in 2024 elections and determined to depose TDP in 2029 elections and elect YSRCP.

The YSRCP leader alleged that the coalition government headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is imposing illegal cases against their party leaders for questioning the anti-people policies of the government. VParty State joint secretary O Koteswara Reddy, leaders C Narayana Reddy, K Subbareddy and others were present.