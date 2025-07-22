People faced problems during YSRCP’ rule

Visakhapatnam: Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu said that the state’s economic situation was very miserable under the previous government’s tenure and that it’s their responsibility to bring it back to normal.

Speaking at a door-to-door programme ‘suparipalanalo tholi adugu’ organised to mark the completion of a year of the coalition government, the minister said that people who were fed up of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule gave the largest majority to the alliance.

He campaigned at Gurrampalem under the Pendurthi constituency and enquired about the implementation of Super Six schemes by the state governmen.

Speaking at the public meeting held later, the minister said that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is organising the ‘suparipalanalo tholi adugu’ programme with an aim to understand the problems of the people at the ground level and resolving them.

He alleged that people faced a lot of problems due to Jagan Mohan Reddy between 2019 and 2024 as he had no political experience.

The Agriculture Minister stated that all the systems in the state were weakened by the YSRCP and Jagan Mohan Reddy incurred debts to the tune of Rs 12 lakh crore and destroyed the economy. Despite the challenges, the NDA government is implementing Super Six as promised, he underlined.

The minister said that while the pension was increased by Rs 250 per year during the YSRCP government, it was increased by Rs 1,000 for beneficiaries at once as soon as the NDA government came to power.

Even as the government does not have funds to implement the free bus scheme, the minister said, the scheme will come into force from August.