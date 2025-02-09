‘People happy under NDA rule in State’

Nellore : Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy has said that people of AP had a big relief after the end of the anarchic rule of the previous YSR Congress government.

Addressing the media after inaugurating and laying foundation stones for various projects worth Rs 65 lakh at Paturu village in Kovur mandal on Saturday, the MLA said earlier people of AP were living a life of insecurity under the YSRCP regime.

She said now people of the State were feeling happy as the State is zooming fast on the path of development under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

The MLA warned that stringent action would be taken against those who misuse public money.

The MLA has stressed the need for coordination between public representatives and officials in the interest of developing Kovur constituency irrespective of political parties in all fronts.

On the occasion, the MLA recalled that a mini weaver cluster was sanctioned for Paturu village with Rs 76 lakh following the initiative taken by Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy.

Penna Delta Chairman Jetty Raja Gopala Reddy, MPDO Srihari, Kovur tahsildar Nirmalananda Baba and others were present.