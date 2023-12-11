People lost confidence in Chandrababu: Kakani

Nellore: Alleging that TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu was trying to throw mud on the State government during his tour in the flood-affected areas, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that people are not ready to accept Chandrababu’s statements, as they lost confidence in him.

Addressing a press meet at YSRCP office here on Sunday, the Minister admitted that there was a huge crop loss occurred due to Michaung Cyclone. But the government is extending all possible help to farmers to avoid unrest among them. He pointed out that Naidu failed to pinpoint the errors in the help extended by the government to the victims, during his visit to the affected areas. To cover-up his failures, the TDP chief was making false accusations to draw public attention for political mileage, he added.

Minister Kakani charged that Chandrababu Naidu has no moral right to speak about agriculture sector as he not only ignored to provide free power supply to farmers during his regime and termed cultivation as ‘waste’, but also tried to attack farmers with bulldozer, who approached him during his rule. Naidu was shedding crocodile tears taking advantage of the cyclone situation, he added.The Minister said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Cabinet ministers and local party leaders responded sharply and launched restoration measures on a war footing.