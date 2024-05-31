People of sensitive villages told to maintain peace

Srikakulam: Police are urging people of sensitive villages across the district to maintain peace and tranquility. In the wake of vote counting on June 4 and predictions and expectations circulating among leaders of political parties, followers and sympathisers, the police are laying special focus on sensitive areas.

Fearing that supporters of defeated candidates may create disturbance in their localities unable to digest the poll outcome, police are creating awareness at sensitive villages where previously incidents of unrest occurred and are appealing to people to stay away from disputes. They are also explained legal consequences of indulging in violence and rioting in sensitive villages.

So far, police conducted an awareness drive on peace and tranquillity at different villages in Sarubujjili, Ponduru and Amadalavalasa mandals in Amadalavalasa constituency, L N Peta, Kotturu, Meliaputti mandals in Pathapatnam constituency, Etcherla, Ranastalam, G Sigadam mandals in Etcherla constituency, Kotabommali, Santhabommali and Nandigam mandals in Tekkali Assembly constituency.

Police are also maintaining a strict vigil on social media postings regarding election without verifying facts and circumstances which may lead to breakdown in law and order. Superintendent of police G R Radhika directed the police officials to maintain strict vigil on circulation of fake information through social media and also warned admins of the concerned WhatsApp groups that they will be held liable for circulating unverified information.