People told to use Sanchar Saathi app

Vijayawada: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has taken significant steps to strengthen digital security, telecom network quality, and citizen-centric services across Andhra Pradesh during FY 2025–26 through multiple technology-driven initiatives, said M Nagesh Rao, Additional Director General.

Addressing a media conference here on Thursday, Nagesh Rao said that the major public-focused initiative is the launch of the Sanchar Saathi portal and mobile app (www.sancharsaathi.gov.in), designed to protect citizens from telecom-related fraud and misuse. Through its Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) module, citizens were able to trace and recover lost or stolen mobile phones. In Andhra Pradesh alone, 46,488 mobile phones were successfully recovered and returned during the year, he recalled.

Nagesh Rao said that the Know Your Mobile Connections (KYM) module empowered citizens to verify mobile numbers registered in their name and report unauthorised SIMs.

Users from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana reported 25.18 lakh mobile numbers, with 23.65 lakh cases resolved, helping curb misuse of mobile connections.

Another important feature, Chakshu, enabled reporting of fraudulent calls, SMSs, and WhatsApp messages involving KYC, OTP, and phishing scams. Complaints received were examined by the DoT’s AI & Digital Intelligence Unit (AIDIU), leading to preventive action against digital fraud. The RICWIN module further helped identify international calls spoofed as Indian numbers. Based on citizen inputs, seven major SIMBOX cyber fraud operations were detected and dismantled in Andhra Pradesh.

He said that the AIDIU identified 36.49 lakh suspicious mobile numbers, resulting in the re-verification and disconnection of 17.27 lakh connections. Additionally, 282 SIM-selling centres were blacklisted and police cases were registered against 63 retailers.

To improve service quality, Quality of Service (QoS) drive tests were conducted in Vijayawada and Puttaparthi, covering key public locations. The AP Licensed Service Area (LSA) also scrutinises about 25,000 Customer Acquisition Forms (CAF) every month and conducts regular audits. Nagesh Rao recalled that during Cyclone Montha, telecom services were restored to 99 per cent within 24 hours, ensuring uninterrupted communication during the emergency.