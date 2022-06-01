People urged to make use of welfare schemes

Tirupati: District Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy called upon the beneficiaries to make use of various government schemes for their betterment.

Addressing the beneficiaries after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual conference from Shimla on T1.57 lakh farmers in Tirupati district receive over Rs 31.36 cr under the PM Kisan schemeuesday as part of the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, the Collector said that people can grow economically by utilising the government schemes. The Prime Minister has addressed the beneficiaries of Central government schemes during the virtual meet.

While the State government has been implementing various welfare schemes under its Navaratnalu concept, the Central government schemes like Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Awas Yojana, Kisan Samman Nidhi, Ujwal Yojana, Poshan Abhiyan, Jal Jeevan Mission and several other programmes are aimed at benefiting various sections of the people. On the occasion, the Collector handed over a cheque for Rs 31.36 crore to 1.57 lakh farmers in the district under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

Several beneficiaries of Central government schemes have expressed their opinions at the meeting. A pregnant woman Aneela belonging to Chandragiri ICDS project limits said that she was given tetanus vaccine by the ANM twice. ICDS project staff were giving her nutritious food and valuable suggestions from time to time. She thanked the government for conducting the 'Seemantham' function at Anganwadi centre.

Another beneficiary S Mahaboob Basha of Tirupati rural said that they have benefited through Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan scheme whereas N Rajesh of Narayanavanam mandal thanked the government for helping him undergo a surgery on his right shoulder under PM Ayushman Bharat scheme. Sekhar Babu of Renigunta mandal said that he received Rs 20,000 in 10 installments since 2019 under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme which he could use to buy pesticides and fertilisers.

DM&HO Dr U Sreehari, district cooperative officer Uma Devi, DRDA PD Prabhavathi, ICDS PD S Jayalakshmi, district agriculture officer S Dorasani, additional DM&HO Dr C Aruna Sulochana Devi, civil supplies officer Uday Bhaskar and others participated in the meeting.