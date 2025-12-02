People urged to support Flag Day

Rajamahendravaram: Collector Kirti Chekuri urged the public to participate actively in the Armed Forces Flag Day fundraising drive and contribute voluntarily on December 7. She handed over her contribution to District Army Welfare Officer SK Nawab Jan Saheb in her chamber on Monday.

She appreciated the participation of self-help groups in last year’s collection and appealed to everyone to come forward with the same spirit this year. The funds collected will be used for the welfare and rehabilitation of families of martyrs, disabled soldiers, World War II veterans and widows, ex-servicemen, and their dependents, she said.

The Collector noted with pride that last year, SHG women contributed ten rupees each to support the Flag Day fund. She said East Godavari district stood third in the State in 2024–25 by raising Rs 12,11,790.

She informed that contributions can be sent through a demand draft or cheque in favour of the District Sainik Welfare Officer to the State Bank of India, ZP Branch, Kakinada, account number 62064060623, IFSC code SBIN0020974.