Live
- Man sentenced to life in POCSO case
- Forest Minister Khandre trespassed on HMT land, alleges HDK
- Opposition conspiring to obstruct caste census: Bhatti
- HDK did nothing for Channapatna when he was CM: DKS
- Nara Lokesh meets Sales Force representatives,. discusses on investment in AP
- Transgender woman Madhushree set to join police force
- Show Us the Money: Global South
- Simhachalam hundi nets `1.7 cr in 30 days
- Haryana farmers grappling with DAP fertiliser shortage
- Yagam for Harris’ victory concludes
Just In
People urged to use eco-friendly crackers
Highlights
Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner Puli Srinivasulu urged the people to burst eco-friendly crackers and become partners in protecting the environment.
Guntur : Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner Puli Srinivasulu urged the people to burst eco-friendly crackers and become partners in protecting the environment.
He requested people to go green and go bright. He along with the officials released the ‘Go green, go bright’ poster at his camp office here on Wednesday. He stressed the need to reduce the sound pollution due to crackers and suggested giving cracker waste to the domestic waste collection sanitati on workers. AP Pollution Control Board executive engi neer Nazeena Begam, DEO Renuka, GMC officials were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS