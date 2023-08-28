People who conspired against NTR, are calling themselves heirs: Lakshmi Parvati

Amaravati: Late former CM NTR's wife Lakshmi Parvati was furious that she was not invited to the commemorative coin release event. She said it was unfair not to call NTR's wife. She was angry that those who took his life are taking place as heirs.

She said that she was happy to learn about the release Rs 100 coin in NTR's name, but felt sad that she was not called.

"If this program is organized by the government, it is wrong not to call me as NTR's wife. Looking at the invitation, it seems that the President is going to a private function as a guest. It is unfair not to call me NTR's wife. Those who took his life are circulating as heirs.

As NTR's wife, I am entitled to receive that coin. They don't have it. "Those who took his life went to the coin release program," she criticized severely.

Lakshmi Parvati says that henceforth her fight is against Purandeshwari. Will the people who turned their backs on NTR become family members? NTR's sons are innocent. Daughters Purandeshwari and Bhuvaneshwari are wicked.

Purandeshwari is conspiring with Chandrababu. I will go around in every constituency where Purandeshwari went. She announced that she will campaign without getting even a single seat. She said that she will explain to the people what NTR said about them.

"Why are you teasing me? If you tease me, it's like you tease NTR. If Chandrababu turned his back on NTR externally, Purandeshwari was the main factor internally. Purandeshwari conspired against NTR for saying 'no in politics'. She went to the Congress out of anger against her father," she said. Purandeshwari was accused of corruption while being a Union Minister.

NTR's children should answer whether he married me or not. Should I walk around with a photo of NTR's wife? There are pictures and news stories about her marriage with NTR. In fact, NTR has said this publicly several times. But TDP is spreading false propaganda,” she said.

He warned that he has been silent because of his love for NTR's family and will not leave them again. He said that Chandrababu, Purandeshwari and Balakrishnan will be dragged out. He said that they will not be in politics after the next election. He said that Purandeshwari would suffer more humiliation than him.

Lakshmi Parvati accused NTR of not getting the Bharat Ratna. Purandeshwari questioned why he should stay in BJP and work for TDP. He said that he did not get any reply to his letters, so he will go to Delhi. He said he will meet the President, Prime Minister and Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.



