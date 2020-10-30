People's support sought to make Prakasam district Covid-free

Ongole: Though the government relaxed the restrictions of lockdown, the public should continue to be careful and take necessary precautions to protect themselves from the Coronavirus, said the Ongole RDO Prabhakar Reddy.

He participated in the candle rally organized as part of the awareness programs on Coronavirus in Ongole town on Friday evening and called for the support of every citizen to make the district a Coronavirus-free district. The medical and health department and Ongole Municipal Corporation organized the candle rally from the collectorate to the Nellore bus stand and then to the Church center to form a human chain.

Speaking on the occasion, the RDO said that the Union and state governments are taking several measures to contain and control Coronavirus for the last six months and the district administration is implementing all actions accordingly to keep the public not infected with the Coronavirus. He advised that it is in the hands of the public to control the spread of Coronavirus and using the mask is the best way to protect themselves from it.

The Ongole municipal commissioner Bhagyalakshmi, DMHO Dr Ratnavali, ME D Sundara Ramireddy, GGH superintendent Dr Sriramulu, staff from the ward secretariats and other officials also participated in the programme.