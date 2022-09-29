Perform or perish

Vijayawada: As many as 27 MLAs of the ruling YSRCP have been put on notice by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Wednesday. He warned them of consequences for their poor performance. "I will be ruthless in dealing with your laxity and lacunae. Win over the people's hearts with your good work or face the axe much ahead of the next elections," he said.

Reviewing his pet 'Door-to-Door Campaign' programme here on Wednesday with the party MLAs, coordinators and district in-charges, the Chief Minister pulled up the MLAs whose "performance is not only 'not up to the mark' but also 'not taking up the door-to-door campaign' to make amends to their behaviour.

Jagan reportedly was cut up with such MLAs who refused to heed his repeated advice and warned them of imminent disappointment in the form of denial of party ticket to contest the next elections. "I don't even wait till the very last moment. At least six months ahead of the next elections, I shall declare the disqualified list of such MLAs. You either make up for your lacklustre performance or face the axe," he told them bluntly.

Equipped with a survey report of the I-PAC team of Prashant Kishore, on the mood of the people on their MLAs' performance, Jagan insisted that he would not want to be let down by some in the party and lower his target. "I have a target of 175 seats - a clean sweep - in the next elections. I have been telling you how to go about it diligently. 'Gadapa Gadapaku' is one such programme to find out people's problems and address the same.

The MLAs could endear themselves to the people and earn their goodwill by not only addressing their concerns but also by establishing a person-to-person rapport" he insisted.

The Chief Minister told the party leaders that he had 'full feedback' on the performance of all the leaders and those with negative feedback could be replaced in the best interests of the party and the people.

Jagan is particular about his target of 175 seats in the next general elections. The MLAs who are said to be among those who have been warned are K Nageswara Rao, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, Shilpa Chakrapani, Balineni Srinivas Reddy, Alla Nani, Kodali Nani, Viswarup, Bugganna, Roja and T Vanita.