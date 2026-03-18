Permanent solution likely for Gajuwaka garbage transfer station

Visakhapatnam: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P Narayana stated that a permanent solution will be executed for the issues related to Gajuwaka garbage transfer station and assured that residents need not to worry about it.

Inaugurating Alluri Sitarama Raju Park, developed over 4.75 acres in HB Colony, Gajuwaka on Tuesday, the Minister mentioned that Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao had brought to his attention the hardships faced by residents due to foul smell emanating from the garbage transfer station and requested for a solution to it.

In response, the minister directed the officials to ensure that waste is transported promptly to waste-to-energy plants, eliminating the need for a dumping yard.

He also instructed GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg to undertake planned modernisation of the garbage transfer station without causing inconvenience to the public.

The minister stated that the park, developed at a cost of approximately Rs.10 crore facilitating modern amenities including an amphi-theatre with gallery, skating rink, cricket net, cafeteria, toilet blocks, drainage system, security cabin, water fountain with statue, grand entrance arch, walking track, children’s play equipment, greenery, flooring, modern gym equipment and compound wall.

Narayana added that tenders worth Rs.14,000 crore have been invited to provide drinking water to every household, and within the next two years, safe drinking water will be ensured across municipalities. He stated that drainage works worth Rs.5,000 crore have been undertaken, and an additional Rs.4,000 crore from the Central Government in 2026–27 will be used for drinking water, drainage, roads, and electricity infrastructure.

Speaking on the occasion, Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao highlighted that Rs.250 crore has been spent on development in Gajuwaka over the past 20 months, compared to only Rs.90 crore in the previous five years. He emphasised that the long-pending dumping yard issue will be permanently resolved.

GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg stated that the civic body is preparing zonal-level development plans focusing on roads, drains, street lighting, and sanitation.

VMRDA Commissioner N Tej Bharat mentioned that several development works are being undertaken in Gajuwaka, including a sports village, a kalyana mandapam in Pedagantyada and cultural spaces to support the city’s growth. Deputy Mayor Dalli Govindaraju, corporators, including Palla Srinivasa Rao, Routu Srinivasa Rao, Puli Lakshmibai, Stalin, Rajana Ramarao, Molli Mutyalu, Bonda Jagannadham, Mummana Devudu and Lella Koteswara Rao.