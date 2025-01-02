Perni Jayasudha grilled for 2 hours in PDS rice case

Vijayawada : Machilipatnam Taluka police on Wednesday grilled Perni Jayasudha, wife of YSRCP leader and former minister Perni Venkatramaiay alias Nani in connection with the missing of PDS rice from the warehouse owned by her.

The police had booked the case under Sections 316 (3) (criminal breach of trust by a warehouse keeper), 316 (5) (criminal breach of trust by a public servant), 61 (2) r/w 3 (5) (criminal conspiracy) of Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS), 2023.While Perni Jayasudhawas A1, her husband Nani has been added as sixth one. She recently got anticipatory bail and the court asked Jayasudha to cooperate to the police in the investigation.

The police asked her to attend the investigation and questioned her for more than two hours. The police did not allow Jayasudha’s lawyer during the questioning. Taluka police circle inspector Yesubabu questioned Jayasudha.

The police asked her how the PDS rice disappeared from the warehouse and what could be reasons for it. The TDP and Jana Sena leaders are alleging that Perni Nani was behind the missing of 370 metric tonne rice.

Earlier, the civil supplies department noticed that 170 metric tonne rice was missing.

Perni Family paid a penalty of Rs1.7 crore to the government towards the missing rice stocks. Later, the officials noticed that a total of 370 metric tonne PDS rice was missing and issued notice to pay a total of Rs3.4 crore.

Perni Nani’s family had paid penalty of Rs.1.7 crore and another Rs.1.70 crore is yet to be paid. The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday directed police not to arrest Perni Nani until the next hearing on January 6.

The Machilipatnam police listed Nani as the sixth accused (A-6) in the case. So far, four accused were arrested in rice missing case.

Warehouse manager Bethapudi Manasa Teja, civil supplies department assistant manager Ch Kotireddy, rice mill owner Borra Anjaneyulu, and lorry driver Botla Naga Manga Rao were sent to judicial remand.