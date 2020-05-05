Perni Nani and Ambati Rambabu hits out at Chandrababu Naidu over false accusations

Amaravati: I and PR Minister Perni Venkataramaiah flayed Chandrababu Naidu for his false accusations against the government and creating panic among people of the state in these tough times of pandemic Corona outbreak.

Speaking to media here on Tuesday Perni Nani said, Naidu, who claims to have 40 years of political experience has so far not uttered a word or suggested any measure to tackle the situation. However, Naidu is trying to use every possible way to tarnish the relentless efforts put up by the government for his political benefit, he added.

While the central government is impressed by the State government's efforts in implementing the COVID-19 measures, Naidu, who is sitting in a different state, is making false allegations which are far from ground reality, the Minister said.

Meanwhile, YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu said Naidu has no moral right to criticize the government for starting liquor sales after the Central government relaxed the norms during the lockdown in Orange and Green zones demarked in the states. He recalled that it was Naidu who lifted prohibition imposed by NTR with a noble cause.

Rambabu said the YSRCP Government headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was firm on the imposition of prohibition in the state in phases and it was in this direction that the government increased the liquor rates by 50% in addition to the already increased rate by 25% to discourage liquor consumption. He asked Naidu to come out of the hiding from Hyderabad and make constructive criticism from the state. He said Naidu should spell out his intentions clearly instead of trying to grab the limelight by uttering rubbish.