Perni Nani denies JP Nadda's comments, says they are successfully implementing welfare schemes

Former minister and Machilipatnam MLA Perni Nani on Sunday gave counter to BJP National President JP Nadda's comments stating that the latter spoke on the briefing of leaders Sujana Chowdhary, CM Ramesh and Satya Kumar
Reacting to the JP Nadda's comments on the YSRCP government, Perni Nani denied JP Nadda's comments and recalled the irregularities happened in the then government in alliance with BJP. He alleged that the TDP and BJP resorted to liquor irregularities in the past government. He said that JP Nadda was briefed wrongly by CM Ramesh and other BJP leaders.
On this occasion, Perni Nani questioned about why the BJP government has not fulfilled the promise of setting up High Court in Kurnool and why the centre is going ahead with privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant.
The former minister said that the YSRCP government is implementing many welfare programs for the poor after they
came to power. He mentioned that Rs. 2.16 lakh crores have been deposited in bank accounts of poor through DBT and questioned why the BJP is not implementing the AP schemes in the BJP ruled states.