Perni Nani flays Pawan Kalyan, says TDP-Jana Sena will lose in next elections

Former minister Perni Nani recently criticized both Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, stating that they do not care about the welfare of the people or the state. Nani argued that Pawan Kalyan is comparable to the character Shalya from the Puranas, weakening his own party and its leaders. He also accused Pawan Kalyan of working against Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in previous elections and claimed that Pawan is misleading his supporters.

Nani questioned why Pawan Kalyan has not disclosed information he claims to have about Chief Minister Jagan, and suggested that Pawan should focus on proving his allegations against Jagan rather than worrying about electoral seats. He also criticized Pawan for not holding Chandrababu Naidu accountable and accused Pawan of only serving Chandrababu's interests.

Additionally, Nani brought up the recent murder of former minister Vivekananda Reddy, suggesting that the suspect was affiliated with the TDP. He also questioned why Pawan Kalyan has not asked Chandrababu about the death of NTR. Nani concluded by saying that both Chandrababu and Pawan will lose support in the next election and that Pawan's actions are only benefiting Chandrababu, not the people or the state.