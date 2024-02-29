Live
- Delhi HC seeks Centre's reply on plea against notification imposing restrictions on women for change of surname
- Telangana Food Lab Confirms Contaminated Chocolate
- 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba': Kanika Dhillon unmasks the real Dinesh Pandit
- New investments in semiconductor chips will remain in Asia but moving away from China: Moody's Analytics
- IndiaTech partners T9L to launch early-stage incubation programme for startups
- K’taka CM accepts controversial caste census report ahead of Lok Sabha elections
- Cabinet approves Rs 150 crore to set up global big cat alliance
- X App Audio and Video Calling Functionality Explained
- 12-member panel to supervise inventory of Ratna Bhandar
- Demystifying debt funds: A guide to secure investments
Just In
Perni Nani flays Pawan Kalyan, says TDP-Jana Sena will lose in next elections
Former minister Perni Nani recently criticized both Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, stating that they do not care about the welfare of the people or the state
Former minister Perni Nani recently criticized both Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, stating that they do not care about the welfare of the people or the state. Nani argued that Pawan Kalyan is comparable to the character Shalya from the Puranas, weakening his own party and its leaders. He also accused Pawan Kalyan of working against Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in previous elections and claimed that Pawan is misleading his supporters.
Nani questioned why Pawan Kalyan has not disclosed information he claims to have about Chief Minister Jagan, and suggested that Pawan should focus on proving his allegations against Jagan rather than worrying about electoral seats. He also criticized Pawan for not holding Chandrababu Naidu accountable and accused Pawan of only serving Chandrababu's interests.
Additionally, Nani brought up the recent murder of former minister Vivekananda Reddy, suggesting that the suspect was affiliated with the TDP. He also questioned why Pawan Kalyan has not asked Chandrababu about the death of NTR. Nani concluded by saying that both Chandrababu and Pawan will lose support in the next election and that Pawan's actions are only benefiting Chandrababu, not the people or the state.