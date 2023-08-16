Live
- Coal scam case: Delhi HC seeks CBI’s response on pleas of ex-coal secretary, IAS officer against conviction
- Maharaja of J&K retained internal sovereignty, Adv Rajeev Dhawan tells Supreme Court
- Researchers from IIT Guwahati produce pluripotent stem cells from skin cells
- Cabinet clears PM Vishwakarma scheme for skilling traditional artisans
- Pawan Kalyan calls for protecting Erra Matti Dibbalu
- Cricket Legend Muttiah Muralitharan Ventures into Industry with Soft Drink Factory in Chamarajanagara
- Alarming chemical contamination discovered in popular beer brand; seizure of Rs 25 crore worth liquor
- Remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Here are some interesting facts about the former PM
- Nora Fatehi joins Varun Tej’s‘Matka’ workshop
- Celebrate in Style: Quick Makeup Tips for a Gorgeous Hariyali Teej Look
Just In
Perni Nani lashes at Chandrababu, takes a jibe at his Vision 2047
Former Minister and YSRCP MLA Perni Nani lashed out at Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday for taking up the new issue under the name vision 2047.
Former Minister and YSRCP MLA Perni Nani lashed out at Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday for taking up the new issue under the name vision 2047.
speaking at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, criticized Chandrababu Naidu and his vision for the future. He sarcastically referred to Chandrababu's Vision 2047, questioning the progress of his previous Vision 2020. Nani accused Chandrababu of failing to complete visionary projects and questioned whether even one project had been successfully finished. He also criticized Chandrababu's visits to various projects accusing him of deceiving the public.
Nani further criticized Chandrababu's track record in education, claiming that government schools were not repaired or improved under his leadership. He accused Chandrababu of closing schools and involved Narayana educational institutions in education..
Nani showered praises on Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's Aarogyasri program, stating that over 3,000 diseases have been included under CM Jagan's Aarogyasri, highlighting the positive initiatives taken by the current government.