Perni Nani lashes at Chandrababu, takes a jibe at his Vision 2047

Former Minister and YSRCP MLA Perni Nani lashed out at Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday for taking up the new issue under the name vision 2047.

speaking at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, criticized Chandrababu Naidu and his vision for the future. He sarcastically referred to Chandrababu's Vision 2047, questioning the progress of his previous Vision 2020. Nani accused Chandrababu of failing to complete visionary projects and questioned whether even one project had been successfully finished. He also criticized Chandrababu's visits to various projects accusing him of deceiving the public.

Nani further criticized Chandrababu's track record in education, claiming that government schools were not repaired or improved under his leadership. He accused Chandrababu of closing schools and involved Narayana educational institutions in education..

Nani showered praises on Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's Aarogyasri program, stating that over 3,000 diseases have been included under CM Jagan's Aarogyasri, highlighting the positive initiatives taken by the current government.