Perni Nani turns bus driver, takes cadre in bus to YS Jagan's Eluru Siddham meeting

Perni Nani turns bus driver, takes cadre in bus to YS Jagans Eluru Siddham meeting
Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will address the YSRCP members in the 'Siddham' sabha, providing them with guidance for the upcoming general...

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will address the YSRCP members in the 'Siddham' sabha, providing them with guidance for the upcoming general elections. YSRCP cadres from Machilipatnam traveled in large numbers on buses to attend the preparatory meeting.

Former minister Perni Nani, who is also the Krishna district YSRCP party president, along with Machilipatnam constituency YCP in-charge, went to Dendulur with party activists.

Interestingly, former minister Perni Nani took on the role of a bus driver and drove the bus carrying the activists himself.

