Live
- Shilpa Shetty expresses delight at still being loved
- Akshay Kumar transforms into a devotee for ‘Shambhu’ music video
- Niluri Rushingappa announced as MLA candidate from Dharmavaram
- Former MLA Sudhakar demands Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy to withdraw comments against Raghuveera Reddy
- Adari Anand Kumar program schedule for tomorrow
- YS Jagan addresses at Eluru Siddham meeting, slams opposition, directs cadre to go every household
- ‘Pushpa 2’ makers to add international flavor to the narrative
- DQ’s ‘Lucky Bhaskar’ first look creates interest
- Naveen inaugurates 1st World Odia Language Conference
- ‘Eagle’ is a classic stylish mass action entertainer: Producer TG Vishwa Prasad
Just In
Perni Nani turns bus driver, takes cadre in bus to YS Jagan's Eluru Siddham meeting
Highlights
Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will address the YSRCP members in the 'Siddham' sabha, providing them with guidance for the upcoming general...
Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will address the YSRCP members in the 'Siddham' sabha, providing them with guidance for the upcoming general elections. YSRCP cadres from Machilipatnam traveled in large numbers on buses to attend the preparatory meeting.
Former minister Perni Nani, who is also the Krishna district YSRCP party president, along with Machilipatnam constituency YCP in-charge, went to Dendulur with party activists.
Interestingly, former minister Perni Nani took on the role of a bus driver and drove the bus carrying the activists himself.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS