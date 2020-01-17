Perni Nani warns private bus operators on collecting excess charges

Amaravati: the in the state as the management collected high charges from passengers, by violating rules, explained the minister Perni Nani in a press conference at Tadepalli in Guntur on Friday. He warned that the government will not allow any management to exploit the More than 500 private buses were seized by the transport department during Sankranti festival public in any manner.

Stating that the government will take serious action on a violation of rules, the minister informed that they department has taken action based on the complaints came from the public and passengers regarding the collection of excess price on ticket fares.

The department has conducted raids on the private travellers between January 2 to 16, seized 552 buses and lodged 3132 cases against them, he revealed. At the same time, the government has put the number of APSRTC buses in service for the convenience of the passengers during the festival season.

He further added that the raids on private buses will continue till January 20 and warned the travellers to be careful.

While reacting on BJP and Jana Sena alliance, Nani criticised that there was no match between the words and actions of Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan.

"Pawan Kalyan was a leader of changing colours as to a suit to him. He even crossed the TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu in such politics. Till now Chandrababu Naidu was the brand ambassador for that, but now Pawan Kalyan behaving like that", Nani criticised.

The minister further said that Pawan Kalyan was acting in accordance to the tunes of Chandrababu Naidu and even suspected that the alliance between BJP and Jana Sena also was a part of the advice of the TDP president.

He questioned that why did Pawan Kalyan extended unconditional support to BJP and entered into the alliance? He observed that Pawan Kalyan could put conditions like Special Category Status or other demands of the state and then he might enter into the alliance, but he did not do like that. He also asked that why did not Pawan Kalyan ask Special Category Status to AP when he met prime minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Minister also asked Pawan Kalyan, "What are the cases on you? Why did you give unconditional support to BJP?". He criticised that the Jana Sena chief was behaving like selling the political parties on OLX, where the old and utilized items being sold.