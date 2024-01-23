  • Menu
Perumalla Jeevananda Reddy flays Jagan in Guntakal

Perumalla Jeevananda Reddy, a senior leader of the Telugu Desam Party in Guntakal criticized Chief Minister Jagan Reddy for not addressing the...

Perumalla Jeevananda Reddy, a senior leader of the Telugu Desam Party in Guntakal criticized Chief Minister Jagan Reddy for not addressing the concerns of Anganwadi teachers in Ananthapuram district. He highlighted the crucial role played by Anganwadi teachers in taking care of infants and babies in villages. Despite being on strike for 41 days, the state government has not paid any attention to their demands for equal pay for equal work.

Reddy also criticized the neighboring state of Telangana for not increasing the salaries of Anganwadi teachers. He questioned how Chief Minister Jagan Reddy can visit Ananthapuram district without addressing the concerns of the Anganwadi teachers. Reddy further highlighted the government's lack of attention to issues such as the sand mafia, liquor mafia, and Budhandala, and predicted that the people will express their dissatisfaction with the government in the next elections.

