‘PESA Mahotsav’ showcases tribal heritage & cultural diversity

Visakhapatnam: Celebrating tribal heritage and cultural diversity, a two-day-long ‘PESA (The Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas) Mahotsav’ commenced at the port stadium on Tuesday.

Visakhapatnam witnessed a vibrant celebration of tribal heritage, sportsmanship, and cultural unity with the grand inauguration of the two-day PESA (Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas) Mahotsav at the Port Stadium on Tuesday.

The Mahotsav was formally inaugurated by Union Joint Secretary of Panchayati Raj Mukta Shekhar, Andhra Pradesh Commissioner of Panchayati Raj & Rural Development Krishna Teja, and renowned archer and Arjuna Award recipient Jyothi Surekha. Browsing through the products put up by the tribals, they inaugurated over 65 stalls set up by tribal communities who arrived from across the country for the event.

The stalls presented a spectacular display of India’s tribal richness, with tribal women and entrepreneurs from Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh showcasing their exquisite products, including Kondapalli and Etikoppaka toys, elegant Mangalagiri and Venkatagiri sarees, handloom products along with an array of traditional and indigenous delicacies. The exhibition attracted large crowds and garnered appreciation for promoting tribal craftsmanship and regional cuisine.

Adding a dynamic sporting spirit to the Mahotsav, the ‘Khelo India Kabaddi’ tournament witnessed enthusiastic participation from 18 teams representing 10 states. In the men’s category, Madhya Pradesh emerged victorious, followed by Odisha as runner-up, while Telangana and Gujarat secured the third place. In the women’s category, Jharkhand secured the top position, with Madhya Pradesh as runner-up and Maharashtra and Odisha gaining the third position.

The archery competitions saw 20 athletes from eight states showcasing remarkable skill and precision, reflecting India’s deep-rooted tradition in the sport.