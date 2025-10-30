Petasri receives Telugu varsity literary award

Tirupati: Former Professor of SV University Peta Srinivasulu Reddy (Petasri) was presented with Telugu University Literary Award by Suravaram Pratap Reddy Telugu University, Hyderabad, on Wednesday. The award was conferred in recognition of his acclaimed short story collection ‘Tirupati Kathalu’, which was recently selected for university’s annual literary honour.

Telugu University in Telangana Vice-Chancellor Prof V Nityananda Rao and Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University in AP Vice-Chancellor Prof D Muniratnam Naidu participated in the event and presented the award to Prof Srinivasulu Reddy. The ceremony was attended by several prominent literary figures, including S Ramesh Sunkasari, Programme Head of All India Radio, Hyderabad, along with many noted writers and poets.