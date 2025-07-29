Petitioners from various mandals attend PGRS

Anantapur: As part of the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS), a special grievance collection programme was held on Monday at the Revenue Building in the Anantapur Collectorate. Petitioners from various mandals across the district submitted their grievances related to different departments.

In-charge District Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma personally received petitions from the public, addressing their concerns and assuring appropriate action.

Along with the Collector, several officials took part in the petition-receiving process, including Assistant Collector Sachin Rahar, District Revenue Officer A. Malola, Special Deputy Collectors Tippe Nayak and Rammohan, and District Agriculture Officer Umamaheswaramma, among others.

The session aimed to ensure timely and transparent redressal of publicissues by involving multiple departmental heads under one platform.