Petitioner’s satisfaction is key for Spandana: Collector Venkatesh

District Collector Prasanna Venkatesh interacting with a petitioner during Jaganannaku Chebudam at the Collectorate in Eluru on Monday
District Collector Prasanna Venkatesh said that satisfaction of the petitioners is essential in resolving problems raised at the weekly Spandana programme

Eluru: District Collector Prasanna Venkatesh said that satisfaction of the petitioners is essential in resolving problems raised at the weekly Spandana programme. He received applications from the people during Jaganannaku Chebudam - Spandana programme at the Collectorate here on Monday.

Later addressing the officials, he asked them to solve the petitions with quality solution within the stipulated time. A field-level enquiry should be completed with respect to the petitions received department-wise and their reports should be uploaded with relevant photographs. The emphasis should be on showing solution to the problem of the petitioner in a convincing manner, he said.

The Collector ordered the RWS Superintending Engineer to submit a report after completing field-level inquiry in response to a petition filed by Bandi Srinivasa Rao of Alapadu of Kaikaluru mandal, seeking tap connection. Joint Collector B Lavanyaveni instructed mandal officials to solve the reopened petitions at the earliest without keeping them under pending category.

DRO M Venkateswarlu, DRDA PD Vijaya Raju, RDO Khajavali, Special Deputy Collector Satyanarayana and other officials were present.The officials have received a total of 316 petitions.

