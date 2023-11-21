Petitioner’s satisfaction is key for Spandana: Collector Venkatesh

Live
District Collector Prasanna Venkatesh said that satisfaction of the petitioners is essential in resolving problems raised at the weekly Spandana programme
Eluru: District Collector Prasanna Venkatesh said that satisfaction of the petitioners is essential in resolving problems raised at the weekly Spandana programme. He received applications from the people during Jaganannaku Chebudam - Spandana programme at the Collectorate here on Monday.
Later addressing the officials, he asked them to solve the petitions with quality solution within the stipulated time. A field-level enquiry should be completed with respect to the petitions received department-wise and their reports should be uploaded with relevant photographs. The emphasis should be on showing solution to the problem of the petitioner in a convincing manner, he said.
The Collector ordered the RWS Superintending Engineer to submit a report after completing field-level inquiry in response to a petition filed by Bandi Srinivasa Rao of Alapadu of Kaikaluru mandal, seeking tap connection. Joint Collector B Lavanyaveni instructed mandal officials to solve the reopened petitions at the earliest without keeping them under pending category.
DRO M Venkateswarlu, DRDA PD Vijaya Raju, RDO Khajavali, Special Deputy Collector Satyanarayana and other officials were present.The officials have received a total of 316 petitions.