PG, BL semester exams begin at BRAU

Officials concerned fail to make proper arrangements

Srikakulam: Post-graduate (PG) and Law courses semester examinations began at Dr B R Ambedkar University (BRAU) campus at Etcherla in Srikakulam on Monday. As examination department officials failed to made proper arrangements, candidates faced difficulties. Most of the examination halls have no tables and only chairs were arranged which made it difficult for candidates to write answers in descriptive form.

Examination papers have to be distributed to candidates by 10 am but in most of the rooms they were distributed 10 to 15 minutes behind the schedule. For law examinations, most of the candidates are retired people and aged persons and they are also reportedly causing disturbances within the examination hall during examination hours 10 am to 1 pm. The examinations will continue till April 30. When asked about these issues an examinations department official said that he will verify facts and rectify the same.

