PGMP survey to be held in limits of 35 police stations in Chittoor

Chittoor: To ensure safety and security of women, Prathi Gadapaki Mahila Police survey will be conducted in the purview of 35 police stations of Chittoor district in the first phase, stated Anantapur Range DIG R S Ammi Reddy.

Inaugurating Prathi Gadapaki Mahila Police (PGMP) app here on Friday at 5th Division along with District Collector S Shanmohan, the DIG explained the features of PGMP survey in detail and added Mahila police would play a crucial role in the survey. In the survey, the women police to visit each house in the respective division and interact with the family members particularly the women folk, he said and added the women police will develop a close relation with the family members. She will then upload her observations in police app for initiating immediate action if the family needs any help, he stated. The DIG further said the mahila police would also create awareness among the women over the cybercrimes besides Disha app.

Releasing the PGMP app brochure, Collector S Shanmohan exuded confidence that the survey would be the most effective tool for curbing anti-social elements and harassment against women. SP Y Rishanth Reddy said that due training would be imparted for the staff for conducting the survey systematically. Mayor B Amuda, Municipal Commissioner J Aruna, ASP (Admin) L Sudhakar, Special Enforcement Bureau ASP Lakshmi and Chittoor DSP K Srinivasa Murthy were present.