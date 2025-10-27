PGRS cancelled

Ongole: District collector P Raja Babu announced the cancellation of Monday’s Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) programme due to Cyclone Montha. In a statement issued on Sunday, the Collector requested that citizens not travel to Ongole for the PGRS programme.

Anticipating hefty rainfall on October 27, 28, and 29, authorities have declared a three-day holiday for all educational institutions across the district.

The closure includes all government and private schools, Gurukul schools, colleges, and other educational establishments.

The Collector emphasised that this precautionary measure aims to prevent any loss of life during the cyclonic weather.

Students and staff are advised to remain indoors and follow safety guidelines until the cyclone passes.

Meanwhile, district SP V Harshawardhan Raju announced the temporary cancellation of the PGRS programme scheduled for Monday at the District Police Office.

The SP advised residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions during this period. The PGRS programme will be rescheduled after the cyclonic weather subsides.