Live
- Full moon Giri Pradakshina held atop Indrakeeladri
- Spl CS warns farmers on excessive use urea
- Maternal, child healthcare to get boost with two 500-bed blocks
- Telangana set to host 7th All-India Prison Duty Meet
- From chaos to clarity: How AI is changing the way leaders work
- Collector tours villages to make farmers aware on urea supply
- Salaries paid on time, clarifies PJTAU V-C
- Revanth thanks Asad for his support to V-P candidate
- Poet Rama Devi to receive Kaloji Award for 2025
- CM holds meeting with turncoat MLAs
PGRS today
Highlights
Guntur: District collector S Nagalakshmi announced on Sunday that the Public GrievanceRedressal System will be conducted on Monday at the Mandal,...
Guntur: District collector S Nagalakshmi announced on Sunday that the Public GrievanceRedressal System will be conducted on Monday at the Mandal, Divisional, and Municipal levels to receive and resolve complaints from the public. Applicants can register their petitions on the website meekosam.ap.gov.in. To know the status of their petitions or for any related information, they can directly call 1100. She stated that applicants may also submit their grievances at the nearest mandal offices, divisional offices, or municipal offices. She appealed to the public to take note of this opportunity and make the best use of the facility.
Next Story