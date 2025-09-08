PGRS today

Guntur: District collector S Nagalakshmi announced on Sunday that the Public GrievanceRedressal System will be conducted on Monday at the Mandal, Divisional, and Municipal levels to receive and resolve complaints from the public. Applicants can register their petitions on the website meekosam.ap.gov.in. To know the status of their petitions or for any related information, they can directly call 1100. She stated that applicants may also submit their grievances at the nearest mandal offices, divisional offices, or municipal offices. She appealed to the public to take note of this opportunity and make the best use of the facility.