Phani Kumar gets PhD in Astrology
Vijayawada: A priest of Sri Kasivisweswara Swamy temple Mamillapalli Phani Kumar of Nunna village received PhD in astrology.
Phani Kumar did his research on ‘A study on Vedic remedial measures with special reference to Vedic astrology.’ Udayapur Maharshi College of Vedic Astrology granted Ph.D and gold medal to Phani Kumar. Commissioner of Endowments N Satyanarayana presented the PhD and gold medal to Phani Kumar at a programme held here on Sunday.
Dr Rudresh, Director of Maharshi College of Vedic Astrology was the guide for the research. Speaking to media, Phani Kumar said he did his research on resolving the problems related to employment, marriage, children, health problems, financial matters by performing puja.
