Physically challenged cries for pension release

Alur (Kurnool): Parents of a physically challenged boy urged the government to sanction pension to their son. According to information, couple Vidapanakallu Gangappa and Maha Lakshmi, the residents of Alur town, has a 15-year-old son Vidapanakallu Shiva, who was born with bilateral lower limb, impaired reach and cerebral palsy (CP) disability. The cause of disability has also been stated to be birth asphyxia. With regard to the disability, the health and family welfare department has issued a certificate stating that Shiva is suffering with 90 per cent disability.

Despite having all eligibility conditions to get pension, Shiva was deprived of pension. Vidapakallu Gangappa, the father of Shiva speaking to The Hans India on Saturday, said that he is working as a garbage lifter in the village on contractual basis at the village secretariat on a monthly salary of Rs 5,000. It is very hard to support the family with the meager income. Gangappa said that he has applied to the government to sanction pension to his son since he was a one-year-old child. Now he has attained 15 years but the government officials are least bothered to sanction pension, lamented Gangappa.

He said his wife was also suffering from health disorders. Looking after his wife and son's medical expenses, was very difficult for him, he said. Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) T Alla Bakash said that Gangappa has applied for pension from the District Medical and Health Office (DMHO) which is pending at Vijayawada. The MPDO said that he has directed his staff to keep a track on its progress in Vijayawada. He assured to help the parents to the possible extent.