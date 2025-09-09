Physiotherapy vital for elders’ well-being, say SVIMS doctors

Tirupati: The College of Physiotherapy at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), in collaboration with the BIRRD Hospital, organised a continuing medical education (CME) programme on the occasion of World Physiotherapy Day on Monday. Addressing the gathering, SVIMS Director Dr RV Kumar stressed the importance of healthy aging for the elderly.

He highlighted that a balanced diet consisting of fruits, vegetables, and millets plays a vital role in maintaining good health.

He advised senior citizens to engage in regular physical activities such as walking and gardening, recommending at least 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise per week. Dr Kumar further underscored the need for social connections with family and friends to prevent loneliness and encouraged students to cultivate a positive outlook on life.

College of Physiotherapy Principal Dr K Madhavi said that this year’s World Physiotherapy Day is being observed globally under the theme ‘Healthy Aging’ as declared by the World Health Organization (WHO).

She noted that physiotherapy can help elderly individuals maintain and improve physical and mental functionality, thereby enhancing their overall well-being.

Controller of Examinations Dr V Vanjakshamma, BIRRD hospital chief physiotherapist Dr Rajendra, Dr Umamaheswari, Dr Sudha Rani, Dr Vishwanath Reddy, Dr Sri Kumari, Dr Senthil Kumar, Dr Shanti, and Dr Raghava Krishna took part in the event.

In a related programme held at ESI Hospital, Medical Superintendent Dr M Shyam Babu stated that physiotherapy helps senior citizens remain mentally strong and active.

Hospital Physiotherapist Dr BSN Vinod Kumar added that physiotherapy offers significant relief to patients suffering from bone, joint, and nerve-related pains, enabling the elderly to enjoy healthier lives comparable to younger individuals.