PIL in Apex Court seeks removal of Jagan as Andhra Pradesh CM

New Delhi: A public interest litigation (PIL) plea was moved in the Supreme Court on Wednesday against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy seeking his removal from the post of Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for his "scandalised remarks against Justice N V Ramana, Supreme Court's next CJI, in public and media after sending an official letter to the CJI (on October 6) alleging Justice Ramana's alleged influence and involvement in the affairs of the AP High Court and AP state".



The petition was moved by two Supreme Court advocates G S Mani and Pradeep Kumar Yadav, who contented in the petition that Jagan Mohan Reddy was facing more than 30 criminal cases, including money laundering and corruption, which were very serious in nature. "In order to get personal gain or benefit from the court by abusing his power and post as CM of the AP State openly making false, vague and scandalised remarks and political allegations against the sitting judge of Apex court, only to tarnish the image of judiciary in public mind," they said. Thus appropriate action for his removal as CM of AP state should be taken and also a judicial enquiry has to be constituted by internal committee, headed by sitting or retired judges of the Supreme Court or any authority, including the CBI over the vague allegations made by Reddy against Justice Ramana," the petition contended.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court advocates-on- record association has issued a statement condemning the letter written by Jagan Mohan Reddy to the Chief Justice of India wherein he has alleged Justice NV Ramana of interfering with the administration of justice by the AP High Court.

SCAORA has said that the act of circulating such a letter in the media "lacks propriety" and scandalises the court.

"SCAORA notes, with deep anguish, the contents of the letter dated 06.10.2020, written by a Chief Minister to Hon'ble the Chief Justice of India, concerning a sitting Judge of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India next in line to become the Chief Justice of India. The SCAORA condemns the act of the unwarranted release of the said letter on 10.10.2020 in a press conference, to be lacking in propriety and not in accord with the high office of the Constitutional functionary involved, as it tends to scandalise and breach the independence of the judiciary," the resolution passed by the association states.

The resolution to condemn the said letter was passed unanimously by the executive committee of the association on Tuesday.

The Delhi High Court Bar Association has also condemned Reddy's statements that tend to undermine the confidence of the public in the administration of justice by the Supreme Court.