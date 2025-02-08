‘Pink Sakhi Saree Walk’ to build cancer awareness

Visakhapatnam: As part of raising awareness about cancer, a poster launch for the ‘Pink Sakhi Saree Walk’ was organised here on Friday. Organised by Rohit Memorial Trust (RMT) in association with the Round Table Ladies Circle India, the saree walk will be held February 16 from 6 am. According to the organisers, this would be the first-of-its-kind saree walk carried out in Andhra Pradesh. Launching the poster, Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari appreciated the organisers for hosting the initiative that aimed at educating people on the disease, its early detection and the focus on prevention mechanisms.

In observance of the ‘International Cancer Month’, the event aims to spread cancer among the public. This event is being supported by the health department, CMR Group, among others.

Interested persons can register for the event by logging on to sareewalk.pinksakhi.com. Further details can be accessed by contacting 9533110061 or 9348623225

Established 16 years ago, Rohit Memorial Trust has been carrying out various activities for social upliftment in the areas of cancer awareness, counselling, palliative medical clowning and women empowerment.

The poster launch took place in the presence of DS Anand, president, Gurudwara Sadh Sangat, Farzana Begum, Founder, Fit with Fab, Meenakshi Anantram, vice president, RMT, Gurmeet Kohli, director (Projects) of the trust and others.