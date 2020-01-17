PIO team celebrates Sankranti in Rajamahendravaram

Rajamahendravaram: Forty foreigners of Indian origin took part in Sankranthi Sambaralu held at Pottilanka village of Kadiyam mandal in the district on Wednesday. They thoroughly enjoyed the festival and showed keen interest in knowing about the importance of the three-day festival.



MP Margani Bharat Ram, inaugurating the Sankranthi Sambaralu at Pottilanka, underlined the need to tell about the importance of festivals to people of Indian origin settled abroad.

The MP asked them to gain a first-hand knowledge about our traditions and culture by paying a visit to various places which definitely arouses their interest. He said that India has a hoary past which can be traced back to nearly 5,000 years and the Telugu language was more than a thousand years old which also carries the tag of a classical language.

AP Youth Services Director C Nagarani said the foreigners, including 22 women came here under 'Now India' programme. They met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on January 13 and visited various places in East Godavari on Tuesday and Wednesday and also visited West Godavari on Thursday. They thoroughly enjoyed their visit to Andhra Pradesh visiting various places of historical importance and also expressed their desire to come back again.

CETRAJ chief executive officer K Ragubabu, Kadiyam Tahsildar K Bhim Rao and others accompanied them.