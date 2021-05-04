Places of worship closed in East Godavari district

Kakinada: In view of the increasing number of second wave of covid cases, the District Collector stated that all places of worship like temples, churches and mosques will be closed from Monday onwards.

District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy along with District Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi held a meeting with all religious heads and discussed on steps for preventing the spread of the second wave of corona here on Monday.

The Collector said that only priests, imams and pastors with full Covid precautions should be allowed to conduct spiritual activities without the presence of the devotees. He made it clear that rallies and processions should not be organised in villages. He also indicated that notice boards also be displayed at the entrance of temples, churches and mosques stating that no devotees will be permitted to enter the place of worship. He said that the orders will be in force till further orders.

He suggested that efforts against the spread of the virus should be implemented strictly at field level in coordination with local authorities. He made it clear that the rules and regulations framed with regard to places of worship such as temples, mosques and churches must be strictly enforced. He said that all Jatharas of the village Goddesses, which are being held mostly in May in large scale have been prohibited in view of the covid -19 pandemic.

The Collector stated that no devotees should be allowed in the churches, mosques and temples and any violation would be viewed seriously and criminal cases will be lodged against them.

Annavaram Temple Executive Officer VendraTrinatha Rao stated that as per the orders of the Collector no devotees will be allowed to visit the temple from Tuesday. The inside rituals will be conducted exclusively by priests without the participation of the devotees. He also wanted the devotees to understand and cooperate with the temple management. He said that Arjithasevas and daily pujas will be performed by priests and devotees will not be allowed.