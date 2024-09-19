Plans afoot to bring down ganja menace

Anakapalli : As soon as the alliance government came to power, it laid out a 100-day action plan to not just combat ganja menace but also strengthen communities by building awareness among the younger generation on its implications.

In connection with it, Anakapalli district officials gear up to build awareness among students about the negative impact of drug abuse in educational institutions.

At the recent narco coordination meeting, District Collector Vijaya Krishnan said that the responsibility to control drug menace rests on all the stakeholders and called upon coordinated efforts among them to make the mission successful.

As part of it, the district administration intends to host awareness programmes in schools and colleges at regular intervals. Laying emphasis on educating students on the subject, the Collector instructed the District Educational Officer to ensure organising awareness camps at the earliest.

Also, checks have been intensified at railway station, bus stops and other junctions where there is a possibility of transporting drugs. Along with strengthening communities through awareness camps, the idea is also to encourage people to inform police if they come across any illegal transportation. A series of special awareness drives will be conducted next. To spot the illegal transportation, the district already has four check posts. In addition, dynamic check posts will come into place to tighten the illegal ganja transportation.

