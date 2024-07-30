  • Menu
Players selected for State-level Badminton competitions

Selections for district and State-level Badminton competitions were held at Nellore AC Subbareddy Indoor Stadium on July 28 and 29.

Nellore: Selections for district and State-level Badminton competitions were held at Nellore AC Subbareddy Indoor Stadium on July 28 and 29. The selections were held under 11, 13, 15, 17 and 19 men and women categories

AP Badminton Association president Mukkala Dwarkanath said that the selected were qualified for State-level competition and congratulated the selected players.

