- Paris Olympics 2024: Ram Charan and PV Sindhu's Heartwarming Encounter Goes Viral
- Forensic report in Madanapalle fire incident may come in 10 days: DIG
- Govt will support publication of CNR’s writings, says CM Revanth
- Two more gates opened at Srisailam to release excess water downstream
- Players selected for State-level Badminton competitions
- Nandamuri Mokshagna’s debut set for September
- Tamil Rockers admin arrested by Kerala Cyber Crime Police
- Tirupati police arrest 4 kidnappers, rescue victim
- ‘Thangalaan’ clears censor without any cuts
- ONGC Rajahmundry Asset Assists in Waterlogging Relief at Sai Baba Temple, Dowleswaram
Selections for district and State-level Badminton competitions were held at Nellore AC Subbareddy Indoor Stadium on July 28 and 29.
Nellore: Selections for district and State-level Badminton competitions were held at Nellore AC Subbareddy Indoor Stadium on July 28 and 29. The selections were held under 11, 13, 15, 17 and 19 men and women categories
AP Badminton Association president Mukkala Dwarkanath said that the selected were qualified for State-level competition and congratulated the selected players.
