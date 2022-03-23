Plea for construction of bus stand on Mangalagiri bypass road

Vijayawada: Transport Minister Perni Nani said that the APSRTC would look into the matter on construction of a bus stand on Mangalagiri bypass road for the convenience of RTC bus passengers in Mangalagiri.

Perni Nani had responded to the request of MLC Murugudu Hanumantha Rao on construction of a bus stand on the bypass for the convenience of passengers.

The MLC made a request to the Minister in the legislative council meeting held in the budget session of Assembly, at Velagapudi on Tuesday.

MLC M Hanumantha Rao said the RTC bus passengers, who travel via bypass road, were suffering due to lack of bus stand.

He requested the Minister to consider the possibility of construction of a bus stand. Responding to it, Perni Nani said that he would discuss the issue with the RTC MD and the officials. He assured the MLC that the bus stand would be built, if there is a possibility.