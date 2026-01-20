Plea not to hesitate saving road mishap victims

Vijayawada: NTR district joint collector S Ilakkiya has stressed that many lives are lost in road accidents due to the lack of timely medical assistance and highlighted that the first hour after an accident, known as the “Golden Hour,” is extremely crucial in saving lives. Speaking on Monday at the joint collector’s Office in the Collectorate here, she unveiled the Good Samaritan poster prepared by the District Transport Department. On the occasion, she explained that road accident victims, who receive prompt and appropriate medical care within the first hour, have a significantly higher chance of survival and faster recovery.

Ilakkiya said that many people hesitate to help accident victims due to fear of legal complications and police cases. She clarified that such fears are unfounded and urged citizens not to hesitate in coming forward to help. She informed that the Central Government has introduced the Rahveer (Good Samaritan) Yojana, and under Section 134(A) of the Motor Vehicles Act, Good Samaritans are provided full legal protection.

She further explained the importance of public participation, she stated that the government provides a cash incentive of Rs 25,000 to Good Samaritans who bring accident victims to hospitals during the Golden Hour. She appealed to citizens to treat helping accident victims as a social responsibility.

The programme was attended by K Balakrishna, RDO Nandigama; K Madhuri, RDO Tiruvuru; RTO K Venkateswara Rao; Motor Vehicle Inspectors A Udaya Siva Prasad, DV Ramana, Mohammed Ali, and other officials.