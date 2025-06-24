Plea to allot 25% seats in private schools to poor students

Narasapuram: The Parents’ Committee of the students has demanded that the government should take strict action against the schools that are not implementing the provisions of the Right to Education Act, 2009, which provides free admission to 25 per cent of the seats in private corporate schools for children from poor and weaker sections, and is causing hardship to the parents of the students. They handed over a petition to the local RDO during the PGRS programme.

On the occasion, the honorary president of the Parents’ Committee, Mucharla Trimurthulu, said that in corporate private schools, in violation of the Right to Education Act, 2009, the students who have got seats in the respective schools are not given admission saying that there are no seats and your seat has been cancelled, and that they are refusing admission.

The concerned authorities should take responsibility and find out how many seats were given to which school and with which students they were replaced so that justice is done to the students who got the seats. They are pressuring the parents to take admission in some schools and pay the fee.

He wanted action to be taken against the managements who are charging higher fees than the fees fixed by the government as per GO, they wanted the Fee Control Act to be implemented and stopped from charging higher fees.

It is not appropriate to charge high amounts of money from parents in the name of books, and they wanted private corporate schools to take steps to comply with government regulations.

Parents Committee members U Nagendra, Bellamkonda Kanakadurga, CH Rajesh, Sandeep, Y Chitti Babu and others participated in the programme.